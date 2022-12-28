New president Peter Russell takes the reins at The VHA

The largest homeowner’s advocacy organization in The Villages has a new leader heading into the new year.
Peter Russell, of the Village of Pine Hills, was unanimously selected as the new president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates at a meeting of the executive board last week. He succeeds Phil Walker, who led the VHA for three years through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an honor to lead this great organization,” Russell said. “I’ve played enough golf and I truly appreciate challenge. I love the organization. I think the things we do are perfect for the community. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to steer the ship.”
Russell first learned about the VHA in 2017 when he attended a sponsored event with The Villages Grown. As a former organic farmer in New Hampshire prior to moving to The Villages about eight years ago, Russell was intrigued by the concept.
Not only did he learn about The Villages community farming efforts, he came away impressed by the mission of the VHA and expressed an interest in becoming more involved.
