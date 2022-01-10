New president hopes to make great club better

Ken Jagodzinski, of the Village of Pinellas, is the new president of the Deep Sea Fishing Club.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

A new era of The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club began on Jan. 1, as Ken Jagodzinski officially took over as president.

Jagodzinski has been a member of the club for nearly three years and said he is excited to take over the role.

"It's a dynamic group.” said Jagodzinski, of the Village of Pinellas. "It's a great group of avid fishermen. I've really enjoyed participating.”

