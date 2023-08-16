New Operation Christmas Child leader named

When you do good work, you are rewarded by being asked to do more work. Even if you’re a volunteer.
Steven Nicely started giving his time to pack boxes for Operation Christmas Child when he and his wife moved to The Villages in 2012. Since then, he’s worked his way up to now being named the group’s Lake/Sumter area team leader.
“It started with packing a shoebox at a church,” said Nicely, of the Village of Buttonwood. “I then became a church project leader, logistics coordinator for an area team, and church relations coordinator.”
