Jan McCoy noticed something missing when it comes to area ministries, and she wanted to do something about it.
“There did not seem to be a ministry focusing on those dealing with early dementia and memory loss, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Village of Fernandina resident said. “The pandemic has especially been difficult for those who have memory loss due to various deficiencies, as they need stimulation and interaction with others.”
McCoy has turned that concern into a new ministry at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in the South Villages. She is the director of “Sonrise,” a respite program and ministry that provides fellowship and stimulation for people who have memory loss due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, stroke or other conditions. The ministry held its first meeting on March 1, and plans to meet Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church going forward.
