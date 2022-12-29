New Lions Club ready for membership

Charlie Holzschuh wants people to know it’s never too late to become a Lion.
Holzschuh, of the Village of DeLuna, joined Lions Clubs International in 1983 because he wanted to serve his community.
Almost 40 years later, he’s still dedicated to helping people as president of the new Eastport Lions Club in The Villages. He’s looking forward to the good the Eastport group can do in the community and said the group is looking for new members.
The Eastport Lions Club received its charter from Lions Clubs International this month and is one of three Lions Clubs in The Villages. The Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and the Lake Sumter Lions Club have existed in the community for years.
Lions Clubs help with a variety of philanthropic endeavors, many of which involve assisting those with vision and hearing loss.
