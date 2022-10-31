New LifeSouth Community Blood Centers opens

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers’ first location in The Villages is now open.
The community-based blood supplier opened in La Plaza Grande this month. Because of its partnership with UF Health, LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood donations to its hospitals, including UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Ariel Lara, donor services manager for The Villages location, said it is beneficial to the community to have the facility in La Plaza Grande up and running.
“We’re currently open three days a week, but soon we will operate all seven days a week,” Lara said. “Already we’ve done really well and have seen more than 30 people in the first week of operating.”
