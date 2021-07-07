It’s now illegal for a company to publish Floridians’ arrest mugshots online after the subject has asked for its removal, thanks to a new law co-sponsored by the legislator who represents The Villages.
“This is a very serious issue — destroying a person’s life by publication,” said Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala. “The fact that these websites can profit by leveraging off of a person’s identity is a concern.”
In Florida, arrest reports have become an easy online moneymaker because the information is free and simple to scrape from the public record.
