​New kickball group takes the field in the south

Kickball isn’t a new sport to The Villages — there has been a group playing at Saddlebrook Softball Complex for a while.
But Lyn Davidson, of the Village of Osceola Hills, wanted to be able to play in the southern part of The Villages. So she started a group.
The Kickball South group meets at 3:45 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex.
For all intents and purposes, it’s the same game you remember from grade school.
