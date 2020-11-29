​New kickball group takes the field in the south

Phil McHugh, of the Village of La Belle, aims for the outfield from homeplate as he kicks the ball Monday at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex. Lyn Davidson began the new kickball program aimed at those who live in the southern part of The Villages.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Kickball isn’t a new sport to The Villages — there has been a group playing at Saddlebrook Softball Complex for a while.

But Lyn Davidson, of the Village of Osceola Hills, wanted to be able to play in the southern part of The Villages. So she started a group.

The Kickball South group meets at 3:45 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex.

For all intents and purposes, it’s the same game you remember from grade school.

