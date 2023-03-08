New group offers space for creatives on the South side

A hodgepodge of creative endeavors began at St. Johns Arts & Crafts Group.
Martha Chess, of the Village of St. Johns, started the group with her co-leader, Ann Hennessy.
Chess said that a group of her neighbors was ready to find a place to gather and create.
The opening of Okahumpka Recreation was the perfect opportunity to settle plans because of its proximity to the Village of St. Johns.
Though the group is named after St. Johns, anyone is welcome to try it out.ver safety zone 19 coordinator. “We just want everybody to drive safe and have a happy lifestyle.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.