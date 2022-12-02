New Global Aging Consortium talks aging better

From left to right, Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging; Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research; Dr. Joseph Maroon, Vice Chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery; and Dr. Amir Hadanny, Chief Researcher and Head of Global Clinical Operations at Aviv Clinics, answer the audience’s questions during the Global Aging Consortium hosted by Aviv Clinics at Brownwood Hotel and Spa.