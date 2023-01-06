New farmers market offers a variety of local produce

For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love.
“I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
Gargiulo, of the Village of Springdale, opened the market on Nov. 28 at 8780 E. County Road 466, and it includes a wide variety of produce and locally made bites.
“My family came here from Italy 120 years ago and have always been in the produce industry,” he said.”I grew up getting produce at the market growing up.”
When his parents moved to The Villages 18 years ago, he knew the area needed something similar.
Gargiulo moved from Fort Lauderdale to The Villages a few months ago and opened up the market not long after.
In its first month of business, Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market has seen about 3,000 customers, averaging 100 per day.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.