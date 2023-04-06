New equipment has Villagers getting into outdoor workouts

You don’t need a gym membership to use the new outdoor fitness equipment at SeaBreeze and Colony Cottage Recreation.The machines opened at the beginning of March and provide a free workout for residents and their guests.
Michele O’Donnell, recreation facilities manager at Colony Cottage Recreation, said residents already are telling her how much they love the fitness equipment.
