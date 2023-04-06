New equipment has Villagers getting into outdoor workouts

Jan Conklin and Gary Wessels, of the Village of Hadley, use the new fitness exercise equipment at the Colony Cottage Recreation in March. 

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

You don’t need a gym membership to use the new outdoor fitness equipment at SeaBreeze and Colony Cottage Recreation.The machines opened at the beginning of March and provide a free workout for residents and their guests. 

Michele O’Donnell, recreation facilities manager at Colony Cottage Recreation, said residents already are telling her how much they love the fitness equipment. 

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.