New Enrichment Academy class explores coffee

Debbi Kiddy, center, of Mount Dora and who helps lead The Enrichment Academy class, Coffee Home Roasting and Tasting, at the Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center, pours some coffee for Guy LoMonaco, left, of the Village of Sanibel.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Several students received a nice jolt during David O’Neil’s Enrichment Academy course.

The subject: roasting coffee at home.

The new class, held Wednesday at Lake Okahumpka Recreation by the Enrichment Academy, presented an unmistakable aroma wafting throughout the room; however, students weren’t sure if the smell came  the samples or from the newly roasted coffee beans.

