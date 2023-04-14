New Enrichment Academy class explores coffee

Several students received a nice jolt during David O’Neil’s Enrichment Academy course.
The subject: roasting coffee at home.
The new class, held Wednesday at Lake Okahumpka Recreation by the Enrichment Academy, presented an unmistakable aroma wafting throughout the room; however, students weren’t sure if the smell came the samples or from the newly roasted coffee beans.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.