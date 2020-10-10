New dining option coming to square

The same family that brings the Northeastern atmosphere to the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille plans to bring authentic Italian to Spanish Springs Town Square. Maureen and John McIntyre have leased what was Demshar’s in Spanish Springs and will transform it into Augustine’s 1812 House. Longtime residents may remember when that same space was a popular Italian restaurant. “I walked through the doors and could just see the Italian again,” Maureen said. “(John’s) family is Italian. And we’re Bostonians. When we go home, the first place we go is Little Italy.” The space will feature a picture of John’s grandmother to pay homage to his Italian roots.
