New DeSantis Club in The Villages holds its first meeting

The Villages just got a new addition to its political scene: the DeSantis Club of The Villages.
The club, the first in The Villages created to support the Florida governor’s presidential campaign, officially launched Friday afternoon at Big Cypress Recreation. Its debut comes as the second Republican presidential debate approaches, and with Gov. Ron DeSantis in the top two in polling.
The Villages, said vice president Terry Montgomery, has a lot of power.
“And so, for us to have a strong club to support him is very, very important,” Montgomery told residents on Friday.
