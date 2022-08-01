New Dairy Queen is now open in Villages area

Dan Graham was always envious of the long lines that wrapped around Chick-fil-A during meal times. But now that he’s had a taste of it, he feels a little different.
On July 19, Graham opened a Dairy Queen franchise location in Oxford. Since opening, the fast-food restaurant has had a steady stream of customers stopping in for Dairy Queen’s signature Blizzards, as well as burgers, chicken strips and more, either in the restaurant or from the drive-thru.
The lines inside and out have been long.
“We’re very tired, but we’re very pleased,” Graham said. “It looked like Chick-fil-A.”
The new Dairy Queen is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 4015 County Road 216 in Oxford.
