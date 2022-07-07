New covered arena dedicated in honor of commissioner

About 5,000 people packed the newly covered arena at the Sumter County Fairgrounds on July 2, to enjoy a concert from country-music star Brantley Gilbert as part of an early Fourth of July celebration.
While there was rain in the forecast and afternoon temperatures soared, there was no worry about the whether impacting the event, said Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fairgrounds Association. The event was the first one to be held at the facility following the completion of a long-awaited project to cover the arena at the fairgrounds.
“We got a little bit of rain,” Munz said. “But it didn’t matter; we were covered. And it probably 15 degrees cooler underneath the cover compared to outside.”
Munz was thrilled to announce during the event that the new facility will be dedicated in honor of Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground.
The building is now officially named Doug Gilpin Pavilion at Phillip Brady Arena. Brady led the effort for the original arena but died shortly after it was opened in 1988.
Gilpin was taken by surprise by the announcement.
