New Covenant celebrates Easter with egg hunt

New Covenant United Methodist Church got a head start on Easter this past Sunday following late morning worship. The church hosted an "April Family Eve
nt" for the congregation featuring an Easter egg hunt, face painting, bounce houses, and photos with the Easter Bunny. "The event began with a sit-down brunch featuring a host of Sunday morning favorites," said Olivia Collins, family minister for New Covenant UMC. "Following the brunch, kids had the chance to find over 1,000 eggs filled with candy that were spread across our parking lot."
Children also worked on a craft focusing on the true meaning of Easter, as well as played games with their parents.
