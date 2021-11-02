New clogging class starts at Burnsed, instructor loves benefits

Whenever Lila Stafford thinks of clogging, she smiles.
The whole reason she started teaching a new clogging class at 11 a.m. Friday mornings at Burnsed Recreation Center was because of how happy the dance style makes her.
Stafford always has loved clogging and she’s danced for years.
When her previous clogging instructor stopped teaching, she decided to start a class of her own and inspire others to share that same passion.
“I’ve done tap between 15 and 20 years,” she said, “but I think clogging really is my favorite.”
Stafford started to take up clogging when she moved to her home in the Village of Pinellas. She said the lighthearted feeling she has when clogging is what kept her with the dance style.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
