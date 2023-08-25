New class takes cardio drumming into the pool

The Enrichment Academy is always looking to expand its roster of courses for the upcoming Fall/Winter semester.
Jeanette Hofmann featured her new course, SAF Aqua Drums Vibes on Monday to a full class of swimmers
Hofmann, of the Village of Hadley, has been teaching aquatic fitness for around a decade, but wanted to try something new this year.
“I want a really good workout when I work out,” Hofmann said. “I wanted to provide that for other people.”
