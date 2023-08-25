New class takes cardio drumming into the pool

Nancy Guarino, of the Village of Pennecamp, participates in the Aqua Drums Vibes class through the Enrichment Academy, at Everglades Recreation sports pool.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The Enrichment Academy is always looking to expand its roster of courses for the upcoming Fall/Winter semester.

Jeanette Hofmann featured her new course, SAF Aqua Drums Vibes on Monday to a full class of swimmers

Hofmann, of the Village of Hadley, has been teaching aquatic fitness for around a decade, but wanted to try something new this year. 

“I want a really good workout when I work out,” Hofmann said.  “I wanted to provide that for other people.” 

