New championship course on the way

The Villages’ southward expansion is getting closer to welcoming its first championship golf course with plans unveiled Friday. The Villages unveiled the plans for a new 18-hole course. The Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course will be tucked into a stretch of acreage between the coming Sawgrass Grove and eastern edge of Florida’s Turnpike. Set to open in late summer or early fall of 2021, it will become The Villages’ 13th championship layout and first to open in nearly seven years. “It’s exciting to see this side of the development starting to happen,” said Kenny Ezell, partner at CEC Golf Design Group whose handiwork is on the vast majority of holes played in The Villages.
The course will consist of the Live Oak and Laurel Oak nines, mirroring each other in an “L” shape as they approach the turnpike and split in opposite directions before looping back. Both nines also will feature a unique configuration boasting three par-3s, three par-4s and three par-5s.
The typical nine-hole composition has five par-4s, with one fewer par-3 and par-5.
“It’s going to be a strategic golf course,” said Ezell. “Not as long as some of the other ones that we’ve done because of the par-3s, par-4s and par-5s all being equal.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.