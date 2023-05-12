New chair yoga class starting this summer

Kristina Berano chairs an exercise class for those who want the benefits of yoga without having to get on the floor.
“Once you start yoga, you become more flexible,” Berano said. “You use your body weight to gain more strength. There’s the peace of mind, better sleep and a lot of benefits.”
Berano recently started a new chair yoga class for the Enrichment Academy, which meets twice a week t First Responders Recreation.
