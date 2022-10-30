New certification, new competition for Stampeders volleyball

The Buffalo Stampeders volleyball program is stepping into uncharted waters.
The fourth-year program recently received certification from USA Volleyball, which allows them to enter higher level competition. Michele Moreman, the Stampeders’ director of youth volleyball, is excited for the new challenges and possibilities.
“This open us up to new opportunities and more training for everybody,” Moreman said. “We can go to USAV tournaments now that are really competitive. You get ranked and can qualify for nationals.”
The Stampeders will field six teams this year, split into age brackets, and more than 115 girls came out for tryouts, which ended Thursday. Moreman estimated more than half were players returning from last year.
With so many kids participating, Moreman is considering adding more teams to field A and B squads in some age groups. Once the teams have been finalized, practices will run from mid-November through June.
