New businesses won’t face Sumter County tax increase after all

Newly elected Sumter County commissioners are moving toward reversing their own massive tax increase on new businesses, an action forced upon them by state Republican leadership.
A public hearing has been set for July 13 to officially void a 75% increase in road impact fees pushed through by commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search to take effect June 28.
After first pledging to study the issue throughout the summer, the trio raced to beat a new state law that takes effect July 1 capping their power to raise that tax by only 12.5% annually.
However, the law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is retroactive to Jan. 1, voiding the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase entirely.
It was a sharp rebuke to the trio, who earlier had rejected a compromise volunteered by The Villages Developer to pay 40% more in road impact fees on every home it builds in the age-restricted community in exchange for sparing new businesses outside the community for three years.
Estep, Miller and Search ignored the recommendation of the county’s own economic development staff to accept the offer.
It would have taken the rate paid by the Developer — which already pays 10 times more in road impact fees than any other builder — from 40% of the maximum allowed by law to 56%.
Under the new law, the highest commissioners can now take that rate this year is to 45% of the maximum allowed by law.
Estep made the motion to backpedal to the rate in effect before the trio took office this year. Search seconded it, and it was approved unanimously 5-0.
Sumter County road impact fees already were higher than 69% of counties in Florida before the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase.
More than half of the counties don’t charge any road impact fees at all.
“Thank goodness for the conservative legislature in the state of Florida to reel this in,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who opposed the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase. “This is not just a Sumter County issue. This is a state of Florida issue that has been in the legislative process for a few years. Gov. DeSantis, with his excellent leadership, has led us to the point where we are business-friendly, we welcome new people, we are very low-tax. It’s a very good formula.”
Search, who was elected to his first public office on a Democratic ticket, had a different perspective on wanting to tax new businesses more.
“I read today that Sumter County is going to be in great shape until 2045. I hope that’s right and I’m around to see that,” he said. “But being conservative means you have to balance between being pro-business and pro-people and being there for the people. I think based on what the legislation has done, it does not represent the people really well. But we have to live with state law, and unfortunately we’re going to have to do that.”
Estep said, “I think the direction to repeal and revert is the best way to go, with no increase.”
Commission Chairman Garry Breeden agreed, saying, “That’s the logical thing to do at this point in time, considering the law that has been passed.”
Miller did not participate in the discussion.
Also in commission business:
- County Attorney Jennifer Rey advised that she was contacted by State Attorney Bill Gladson, who reported his office had received “several complaints” against some commissioners in regard to public records violations and violations of Florida’s open meeting law. Gladson notified Rey that he would like to speak with those commissioners as his office conducts an inquiry. “It is not a subpoena. It is an invitation,” Rey said, without calling out any commissioner by name. She advised any commissioners who feel they need legal representation to seek private counsel because she only represents the interests of the county.
- The commission approved 5-0 a contract to begin the work on the Southern Oaks Bridge, a bridge for multimodal, golf cart and vehicle traffic at Florida’s Turnpike a couple miles south of the Okahumpka Travel Plaza.
Managing Editor Curt Hills contributed to this report. Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or at keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
