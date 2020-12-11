New art show to open Saturday at La Galleria

In normal circumstances, the Visual Arts Association would have swapped out paintings in La Galleria at La Hacienda Recreation Center in March.
But 2020 had other plans.
Instead, thanks to the COVID-19, the paintings put up last December have been on display all year.
But before 2020 bows out, the VAA will get the opportunity to bring in new works from its resident artists.
“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Barb Justice, president of the VAA. “Everyone’s been waiting.”
Billie Edwards, the chairwoman of La Galleria exhibit, is expecting about 44 artists to enter their works Saturday morning.
