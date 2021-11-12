New and Returning Big Names in Store for The Villages

As The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center season rolls on, it brings a few nice surprises. The venue has announced additional shows with star headliners following its season announcement in August. Patrons can look forward to performances by Martina McBride and George Thorogood on top of several other big names this season. And The Sharon isn’t the only Villages venue where you can see well-known entertainers. The second annual Open Air Concert Series at The Villages Polo Club in December will culminate in a performance by Smokey Robinson.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.