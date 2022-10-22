New acting course comes to academy

To be an actor, or not to be an actor, that is the question Dean Corbett wants to pose to his students in his new Enrichment Academy class.
And both responses are equally valid.
The five-week course, “Acting Classes for Non-Actors,” is what he calls “a crash course.” It’s designed for people who have never acted on stage before or may have had some experience in a community theater.
The class meets on Saturdays, which Corbett hopes will entice people who work during the week and are interested in acting to give the course a try.
He held the first class on Oct. 15 at Lake Miona Recreation. During the session, Corbett talked about the evolution of acting, starting with the Greeks and ending with Konstantin Stanislavski and method acting.
Corbett said everything students learn can be used even if someone doesn’t venture onto the stage to act in a play.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.