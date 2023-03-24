New Acoustic Series to provide afternoon musical interludes at Spanish Springs

Left to right: Bobby Croft, Jeff Whitfield and Matt Kent form the Jeff Whitfield Trio, who will be playing at Spanish Springs Town Square.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Everyone knows The Villages Entertainment brings live bands to venues around the community every evening of the year. But next week, acoustic acts get to take center stage during the daytime.

The brand new Acoustic Series is bringing well-known Villages performers to entertain in a new way from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through March 31 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

