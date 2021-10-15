Never in doubt: VHS girls complete perfect season

The Villages High School girls swimming team was one win away from another undefeated season. All they had to do was finish strong against their rivals from Trinity Catholic (Ocala).
As was the case all fall, there was never a doubt as the Buffalo won 109-49 at the Laurel Manor sports pool to cap off a perfect 7-0 campaign.
“It feels really good,” senior Harper Fuchs said. “It’s kind of what you hope for at the beginning and, to actually do that at the end, it feels good.”
The Buffalo started with a bang as the team of Ava Ehinger, Hannah Kennedy, Lara Braganza and Alina Hoang broke their own school record in the girls 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes and .56 seconds.
