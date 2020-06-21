Network of care

Gina Waterhouse knows difficult days are ahead, but she’s not sitting around awaiting their arrival.
After her Alzheimer’s diagnosis about four years ago, Gina and her husband, Steve, decided changes were in order.
So they retired and moved to the Village of Pine Ridge in hopes of making the most of their remaining time together in an ideal climate.
Gina is still in the early stages of the disease and is able to maintain most of her independence.
