Nelly Salazar is hosting aquatic-based exercise classes through the Enrichment Academy

Nelly Salazar wants to give people a gentle yet effective way to work out.
Salazar is the instructor for two upcoming programs with the Enrichment Academy — Aqua Fit Barre, Pilates & Stretch, and Aqua Fit Total Body Conditioning. The resident of the Village of DeLuna exemplifies through her work the goals of the community education and enrichment provider, all while making sure students leave her classes with a smile.
“My motto is that I want people to be happier, healthier and stronger,” she said.
