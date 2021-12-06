Neighbors start buy one, get one collection drive

From left: Margaret Rath, of the Village of Fenney; Jean Elliott, of the Village of Bradford; and Lisa Romig, of the Village of McClure, collect food for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Lisa Romig remembers when she was a single parent of four children, turning to the community for help.

Now retired, she gives back by collecting food for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.

"I know what it feels like to struggle," said Romig, of the Village of McClure. "For me now, I'm so passionate about it, because it made my children feel like every other child. They no longer felt like others looked down upon them."

