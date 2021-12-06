Neighbors start buy one, get one collection drive

Lisa Romig remembers when she was a single parent of four children, turning to the community for help.
Now retired, she gives back by collecting food for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
"I know what it feels like to struggle," said Romig, of the Village of McClure. "For me now, I'm so passionate about it, because it made my children feel like every other child. They no longer felt like others looked down upon them."
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.