Neighbors show love for local first responders

Honks and cheers filled the air as dozens of golf carts drove around the Village of La Belle before parading by The Villages Public Safety Fire Station 51 on Monday evening.
The parade was organized by Cheryl Antico, of the Village of La Belle.
Cheryl and her husband, Roney, held the final position in the parade while Katie Hiland, also of the Village of La Belle, led the pack.
“We had a parade last week and had so much fun cheering for essential workers, health care workers and first responders, so we decided to do it again,” Cheryl said.
