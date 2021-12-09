Neighbors saving neighbors making its way farther south

Dave Fountaine, of the Village of Hawkins, is the co-coordinator of a volunteer group that has formed in his village as part of an initiative to purchase AEDs and train residents how to use them.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Paramedics brought John Sussingham back to life three times before he woke up in a hospital after having a heart attack at a lacrosse tournament in New York. Sussingham, of the Village of Hawkins, knows all too well the lifesaving impact an automated external defibrillator can have. More than 660 AEDs are available on residential streets throughout The Villages thanks to the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, and that number increases steadily as more residents prepare to help their fellow neighbors.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.