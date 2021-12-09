Neighbors saving neighbors making its way farther south

Paramedics brought John Sussingham back to life three times before he woke up in a hospital after having a heart attack at a lacrosse tournament in New York. Sussingham, of the Village of Hawkins, knows all too well the lifesaving impact an automated external defibrillator can have. More than 660 AEDs are available on residential streets throughout The Villages thanks to the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, and that number increases steadily as more residents prepare to help their fellow neighbors.
