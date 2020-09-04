Neighbors organize golf cart parade for friend

Three dogs, 11 golf carts and 22 people set out to improve the spirits of their injured friend and neighbor last week.
Mary Latta, of the Village Santo Domingo, and her neighbors organized a golf-cart parade to raise the spirits of their friend, Sam Bolus, who fell off a ladder and hurt himself a few weeks ago.
“We’re a very close knit little division here,” Latta said. “Sam is a good samaritan of our group. He’s always the first one at your door to help. When I was quarantined, many neighbors left food on my door, but Sam and Sophie checked daily. He’s our go-to person.”
The group planned to drive by Freedom Pointe, where Bolus is staying for rehabilitation therapy, and wave to him through his first-floor window on Thursday. Because there wasn’t space for the golf carts, however, they ended up walking to his window with posters and signs for him to show how much they care.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.