Neighbors mark holiday with annual march, speeches

Beverly Steele wrapped her coat around herself as she greeted the crowd Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Alonzo A. Young, Sr. Enrichment & Historical Center.
Steele is founder of the Young Performing Artists Inc. and she organizes a march and commemoration in the community of Royal every year on the holiday.
“This is an important day for communities,” Steele said. “Each day, what we do becomes history. And we need to make sure that we’re not putting people down, were putting them up and making things better.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.