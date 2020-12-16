Neighbors in the Village of Pine Hills hold a street-wide cookie swap

To make sure Santa still gets his cookies on Christmas Eve, Jo Hudak found a way to make her neighborhood’s holiday cookie swap happen safely.
Hudak, of the Village of Pine Hills, said their neighborhood has held a cookie swap every year since 2016.
The swap involved everyone making their own batch of cookies and bringing them to a party.
Everyone at the party samples all the cookies and brings home their favorites, maybe even taking home a recipe or two.
Hudak said because it isn’t safe to have large indoor gatherings, the neighborhood wasn’t going to meet up this year.
