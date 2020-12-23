Neighbors help veteran celebrate 95th birthday

Despite a chilly rain on Sunday, several Village of Glenbrook residents celebrated the 95th birthday of their beloved neighbor, World War II veteran Vernon “Bud” Villwock.
Those who know him well might say it’s rare that Willwock would stay seated long enough to enjoy the golf cart parade that was held in his honor, complete with American flags, balloons and birthday wishes on poster board.
“He’s the energizer bunny,” said Cindy Cima, one of Villwock’s three children. Neighbor Ray Kissner agreed with Cima’s description of her dad.
“Bud is out in his yard for hours every day,” Ray Kissner said. “I’m 77, and I have a hard time keeping up with him,”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.