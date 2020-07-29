Neighbors gather for fun in the Village of Woodbury

It was Christmas in July in the Village of Woodbury on Sunday, when neighbors and friends gathered around the home of Chip Lamborn and sang “The Twelve Days of Christmas — Florida Style” with local tenor Mark Steven Schmidt.
The song, written by Lamborn’s neighbor, Bill Chortinghouse, included lyrics like “A pelican in a sabal palm tree” and “two turtle eggs,” and was written for the event, which was hosted by Lamborn.
“I thought Christmas in July would give folks something else to think about during the crazy heat, and then it just sort of took off from there,” said Lamborn, who always has loved Christmas — so much so that he has a Christmas tree in his house year-round with decorations that change with the season.
Lamborn decorated his driveway and dressed up as Santa for the event. Guests brought homemade Christmas cookies and donations for Toys for Tots.
