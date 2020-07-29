Neighbors gather for fun in the Village of Woodbury

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.