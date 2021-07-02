Neighboring towns offer plenty of fun over holiday weekend

The tradition of Independence Day celebrations dates to the 18th century after delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence. Original festivities included bonfires, reading the Declaration of Independence and the firing of cannons and muskets. In modern America, citizens across the country still commemorate the nation’s freedom with family gatherings decked out in red, white and blue.
This year, the tradition continues with more patriotic-themed events. Whether it’s fireworks, local vendors, line dancing or live entertainment, there is plenty to do leading up to and on the Fourth of July in the communities surrounding The Villages.
