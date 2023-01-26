Neighboring communities plan ways to give back

Communities around The Villages are gearing up for a variety of spring events that will raise money for charities in the area.
Registration is open for the 5K Love Run, hosted by the City of Fruitland Park as part of the city’s annual Love Week.
Love Week is organized by Bless Fruitland Park, an organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the community.
“The Love Run kicks off Love Week, which is about spreading kindness in the community,” said Michelle Yoder, recreation director for the city.
