Neighborhood initiative fuels successful food drive

Wanting to reunite with her community, Fran Young came up with an idea that also would benefit others.
After a brief discussion, she and her husband, Harry, decided they would gather donations and invite neighbors to contribute.
Over the course of four days, they worked together to collect items for the Wildwood Food Pantry. The drive began on May 4 in the late afternoon and ended early May 8. On May 8, the Youngs and a friend and neighbor, Connie Lacey, delivered two carloads of groceries to the pantry, along with $1,000 in cash and checks and $200 in Publix gift cards to help with future purchases.
“My husband and I wanted to find some way to give back, especially since clubs aren’t currently meeting,” said Fran Young, of the Village of Tall Trees. “The response was just overwhelming.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.