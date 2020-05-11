Neighbor grew up learning how to help others

Like many bakers, when the bananas turn brown on her countertop, Pat Phillips turns them into banana bread.
But she would never dream of eating the whole batch herself. She’s the neighbor who is compelled to share with others.
She also is the neighbor who picks up groceries for those who could use the help, adds an extra portion or two to her own meals to deliver to those who she thinks could use it, and finds out when others are in need and figures out a way to pitch in.
Even when she finds out others are doing a good deed, she likes to pitch in however she can, such as offering material and elastic to her neighbor who has been making a large number of masks for people.
While Phillips and her husband, Vern, have been mostly sheltering at home, she still gets out for brief visits just to drop things off.
“I’ll go to Publix and buy a bunch of flowers and mix my own arrangement and give them to (my neighbor),” she said. “I have enough greens out back, so I buy a few flowers and make her an arrangement.”
