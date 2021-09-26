Nearby shelters looking For more volunteers

Your Humane Society SPCA is looking for volunteers for multiple positions at the shelter.
Claudia Labbé, chairman of the shelter, is looking to get the word out that her shelter is in need of volunteers.
Labbé said, of the situation an abundance of animals and low on volunteers, providing a challenge to her shelter.
The shelter is looking for as many volunteers as it can.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.