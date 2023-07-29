NBA’s Mann works out with VHS players

Many high school athletes would be starstruck meeting an NBA player.
For VHS players, scrimmaging with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann was just another day on the hardwood.
Mann, a class of 2019 Villages High School graduate and first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, spent time with a few current players from his alma mater Wednesday and Thursday night.
This included scrimmages in the VHS Buffalo Ridge campus Athletic Center and an open Q&A session hosted by Buffalo basketball head coach Colt McDowell.
