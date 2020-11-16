Navy, Army Win Veterans Softball Championships

The interservice rivalry between the Army and Navy is at a standoff after the second week of play in the Veterans Softball Tournament.
The Navy withstood a seventh-inning rally by the Army to win the double-elimination Division 4 championship, 13-12 on Sunday at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex. In Division 5 it was also a battle between the Army and Navy for supremacy and there the Army picked up a 15-7 victory in the single-elimination event at Saddlebrook Softball Complex.
In Division 5, the visiting Army 1 team scored four runs in the first and never trailed, thanks to six singles in the inning. That was the pattern throughout the game. Army scored another four runs in the third inning on six consecutive singles and five more in the fourth with four singles, a walk and a 2-RBI double by Chet Gould, of the Village of Caroline. Gould went 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs on Sunday.
