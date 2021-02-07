Nature Strolls

When the sun rises above Hogeye Preserve Pathway, the natural world comes alive.
Sandhill cranes wander along the grasses, and visitors can spot egrets with their legs deep in the water.
“It’s like a walking meditation,” said Barbara Burton, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “Even though you’re walking with other people, you just see the beauty of nature.”
Living in a place built around nature trails and preserves allows people to see Florida’s natural world without venturing far from home.
The Villages has 21.5 miles of nature and walking trails, said District Manager Richard Baier. The Villages also has 980 acres of preserves, according to District Property Management, although not all of it is publicly accessible.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.