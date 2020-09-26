Nature lovers flock to new wetland park

On the opening day of a new wetland park, Wendy Milstein noticed a thriving ecosystem with birds, butterflies, dragonflies and an abundance of trees and plants. “I like how it’s close to home, it’s open and it’s natural,” said Milstein, of the Village of Buttonwood. Efforts to reduce nutrient pollution in Silver Springs led to the creation of the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, which opened to the public Monday. Milstein was among 214 people who visited the park on its first day, said Rachel Slocumb, conservation coordinator for Ocala’s Water Resources Department. The park was built on the site of an abandoned golf course about 6 miles from Silver Springs. It has 35 acres of wetlands where reclaimed water and stormwater are filtered by wetland plants and the microorganisms that live on them.
The wetland’s debut is the latest milestone in ongoing efforts to protect Florida’s springs, which continue with funding support from the state.
