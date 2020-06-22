Natural Health group now meeting on squares

With slow movements and colorful dress, Villagers took their health into their own hands with tai chi practice on the square.
For about a week, a group of Villagers have been meeting outdoors at different town squares to practice what they call their “healthy lifestyle.” The daily tai chi training took place in Spanish Springs on Friday.
Tai chi is a gentle exercise that uses the body and the mind, according to the Mayo Clinic. Its low-impact nature makes the exercise suitable for older adults while being both stimulating and relaxing.
Friday’s balmy morning air didn’t discourage participants, who usually meet at 6:30 a.m.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.