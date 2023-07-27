National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day marks 70 years

Before the Korean War, Marv Ummel, Harold Huff Sr. and Avery Creef had never been overseas, let alone to a war zone.
That all changed for the men, who were still teenagers at the time, after the U.S. entered the Korean War on June 25, 1950.
“You had no idea what was going on,” Creef said. “They just threw you into the mix, and I was scared to death.”
